$0.51 EPS Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.44 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 12.92%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HGV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 956,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,025. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.99. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,464.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,156.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,833,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,329,000 after buying an additional 1,687,240 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 86.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,193,000 after buying an additional 246,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 130,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

