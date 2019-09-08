$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) This Quarter

Analysts expect 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Source’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.90. 1st Source posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Source will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 1st Source.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.85 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRCE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

In other 1st Source news, Director John Afleck-Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.34 per share, with a total value of $88,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 410.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRCE stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.87. 18,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

