$0.89 EPS Expected for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.80. Taubman Centers reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.17 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

TCO stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $40.13. 939,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,522. Taubman Centers has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.50%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $195,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,762.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Taubman Centers by 174.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Taubman Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Taubman Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Taubman Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

