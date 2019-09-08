$1.10 Million in Sales Expected for Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post $1.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings. Novan reported sales of $650,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $4.40 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.37). Novan had a negative return on equity of 2,067.72% and a negative net margin of 363.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 150,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,977. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $47,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $67,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novan by 57.9% during the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Novan by 4,462.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novan by 21.3% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

