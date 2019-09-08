$1.13 EPS Expected for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82. Cimarex Energy reported earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $6.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $15.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.38). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $546.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on XEC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

NYSE XEC traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,336. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 319.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimarex Energy (XEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.