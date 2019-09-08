-$1.20 EPS Expected for OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($5.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.34.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on OncoSec Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OncoSec Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ ONCS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 24,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,171. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

In related news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 484.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 83,150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 163,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 23.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

