$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Procter & Gamble posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Procter & Gamble.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

PG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,869,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $78.49 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.74 and its 200-day moving average is $108.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.