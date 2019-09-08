$1.33 EPS Expected for ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ConturaEnergyInc .’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. ConturaEnergyInc . reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConturaEnergyInc . will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ConturaEnergyInc ..

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $59.00 price target on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

CTRA traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 205,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,997. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.59.

In other ConturaEnergyInc . news, COO James Scott Kreutzer sold 632 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $33,521.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Lee Stanley sold 1,987 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $106,344.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,782 shares of company stock worth $1,312,445.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the second quarter worth $1,842,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the second quarter worth $4,147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the second quarter worth $70,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 639.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 28,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

