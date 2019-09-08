$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Regal Beloit posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $873.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on Regal Beloit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.80.

Shares of NYSE:RBC traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.38. The company had a trading volume of 367,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.29. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.