$1.77 EPS Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Pool reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 target price on Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.40.

POOL stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.57. The stock had a trading volume of 179,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,135. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Pool has a twelve month low of $136.83 and a twelve month high of $204.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 6,874 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $1,362,220.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,365.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.20 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,817.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,965 shares of company stock worth $9,560,885. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,737 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Pool in the first quarter valued at $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Pool by 121.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Pool by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

