102,316 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Acquired by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 102,316 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,583,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Charles W. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.32 per share, for a total transaction of $94,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $882,273.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,433 shares in the company, valued at $14,839,634.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CFR traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $83.04. 310,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,467. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $360.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

