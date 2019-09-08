1,194 Shares in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Purchased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,141 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,062 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,051,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,042 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 56.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,923,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,784 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $400,646,000.

SPY stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.05. 45,377,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,088,516. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $302.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.92 and a 200-day moving average of $288.43.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

