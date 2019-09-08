13,140 Shares in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,676. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.04. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 56,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $999,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,856.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UA shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

