$145.41 Million in Sales Expected for RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) will report $145.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.50 million and the highest is $146.32 million. RMR Group reported sales of $65.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full year sales of $699.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $698.60 million to $700.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $599.64 million, with estimates ranging from $599.40 million to $599.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RMR Group.

Get RMR Group alerts:

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $143.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMR. S&P Equity Research upgraded RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upgraded RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of RMR Group stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,526. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.54. RMR Group has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

In other RMR Group news, major shareholder Housing Properties Trus Senior sold 2,637,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,496,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in RMR Group by 333.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in RMR Group by 104.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in RMR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in RMR Group by 1,161.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in RMR Group by 255.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 30.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.