14,900 Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $1,204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $751,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,323,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,855,000 after acquiring an additional 693,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 147.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,562 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

COLL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,096.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hirsch sold 22,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $257,534.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,197.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,963 shares of company stock worth $858,455. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 242,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,355. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. The company has a market cap of $365.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.52. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.77 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.