17,151 Shares in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,836,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,518,000 after buying an additional 28,937 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of WEX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,366,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,370,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of WEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,214,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,694,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WEX by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,135,000 after buying an additional 311,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 976,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,397,000 after buying an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $3,329,412.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $3,266,604.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,839 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.31. WEX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $441.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.49 million. WEX had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WEX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on WEX from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America started coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $260.00 price target on WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on WEX from $260.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WEX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

