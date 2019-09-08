$174.84 Million in Sales Expected for J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) will report sales of $174.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for J.Jill’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.80 million. J.Jill reported sales of $174.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that J.Jill will report full-year sales of $701.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $705.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $717.11 million, with estimates ranging from $712.70 million to $720.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J.Jill.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. J.Jill had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $180.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

JILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.68 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on J.Jill from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.82.

In related news, insider Brian Beitler purchased 25,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors Ltd. Towerbrook purchased 170,682 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $290,159.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 910,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,832 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in J.Jill by 2.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,520,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 74.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 960,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 408,992 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 1,203.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 161,134 shares during the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J.Jill stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,776. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $92.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

