1,903,384 Shares in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Acquired by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,903,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,737,000. Advanced Disposal Services makes up about 2.8% of Water Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned 2.14% of Advanced Disposal Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 25.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADSW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

ADSW traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $32.50. 919,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,397. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

