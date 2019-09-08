$2.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) will post $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $2.26. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $8.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $9.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

VAC stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.48. The company had a trading volume of 319,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,231. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $119.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.70 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $236,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,653. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.8% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 211.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

