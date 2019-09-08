$276.14 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post $276.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $282.00 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $251.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

UMB Financial stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.12. The stock had a trading volume of 109,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,043. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

In other UMB Financial news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $206,437.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,396,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

