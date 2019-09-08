2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $39.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWOU. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on 2U in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut 2U from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get 2U alerts:

In other news, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $286,105.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,341 shares in the company, valued at $5,538,488.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory K. Peters purchased 72,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,394.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,522.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 154,608 shares of company stock worth $2,263,302. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of 2U by 27.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. 939,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 0.55. 2U has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.