$3.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) to report sales of $3.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.66 billion. Arconic reported sales of $3.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year sales of $14.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $14.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.79 billion to $15.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Arconic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arconic from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

ARNC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,793. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Arconic has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

In other Arconic news, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,815.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Plant purchased 30,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $735,072.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,444.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock valued at $179,707,601. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arconic by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 26,330,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,567 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 91.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,138,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arconic by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,550,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,423,000 after acquiring an additional 390,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arconic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,849,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,770,000 after acquiring an additional 97,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Arconic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,725,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,312,000 after acquiring an additional 80,252 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

