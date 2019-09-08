$49.54 Million in Sales Expected for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) will post sales of $49.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $50.70 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $34.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $189.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.50 million to $192.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $252.95 million, with estimates ranging from $239.52 million to $264.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.23. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.01%. The company had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

In related news, Director Bryce Youngren sold 68,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $1,900,988.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aimia Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $44,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,354,392 shares of company stock valued at $72,349,708 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,631,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,471 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 190,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 436,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,111. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.