5,206 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 48.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,159,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,087,000 after purchasing an additional 378,967 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 571.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,203,000 after purchasing an additional 315,640 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $9,592,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 12.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 893,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,693,000 after acquiring an additional 98,020 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 19.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 418,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,194,000 after acquiring an additional 67,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.15. 211,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,488. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $71.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.59 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Itron to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $199,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $863,404.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip Mezey sold 31,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $1,978,453.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,466. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

