$69.45 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2019

Equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) will post sales of $69.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.10 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $63.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $269.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.10 million to $269.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $282.55 million, with estimates ranging from $280.20 million to $284.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.85 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of BY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. 29,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $649.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86.

In other news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $95,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 926,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 34,411 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

