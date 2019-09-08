$70.44 Million in Sales Expected for ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) will report $70.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.52 million. ORBCOMM posted sales of $71.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year sales of $279.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.97 million to $281.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $303.74 million, with estimates ranging from $291.30 million to $323.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.0% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the second quarter worth about $4,498,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 4.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 915.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 579,784 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 429,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

