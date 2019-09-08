$81.35 Million in Sales Expected for CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) will post $81.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.30 million to $82.40 million. CONSOL Coal Resources posted sales of $75.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will report full year sales of $342.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $341.50 million to $342.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $335.00 million, with estimates ranging from $333.30 million to $336.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CONSOL Coal Resources.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 15.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities set a $19.00 target price on CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONSOL Coal Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

In other news, Director Consol Energy Inc. purchased 9,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $120,317.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,796,894 shares in the company, valued at $210,297,112.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCR. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,758. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. CONSOL Coal Resources has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.69%. CONSOL Coal Resources’s payout ratio is presently 86.50%.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

