8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGHT. B. Riley cut shares of 8X8 from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $22.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,382. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma bought 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $73,409.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $59,111.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

