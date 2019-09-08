AAR (NYSE:AIR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIR. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AAR in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.17.

NYSE AIR opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21. AAR has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $51.52.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $562.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.49 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AAR will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 73.5% during the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AAR by 27.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in AAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AAR by 68.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

