Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,256 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1,280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 201,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 408,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 181,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,601,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Accenture by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 38,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $201.12. 2,043,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,533. The company has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $202.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.43 and its 200 day moving average is $181.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus upped their target price on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total transaction of $372,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,393,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

