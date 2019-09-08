Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.65.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,463.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,095. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,741,000 after purchasing an additional 626,387 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $466,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $430,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.