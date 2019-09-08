Adelphoi Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Adelphoi has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $101,825.00 and approximately $253.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00216231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.01292657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018021 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00089102 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

