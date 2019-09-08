ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADTN. BidaskClub lowered ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on ADTRAN to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of ADTN stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.68. 136,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,403. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.21 million, a P/E ratio of -22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $156.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.95 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is -76.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 757.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 646.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

