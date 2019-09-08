Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Aduro BioTech posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 624.51% and a negative return on equity of 68.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADRO shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aduro BioTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.01.

NASDAQ ADRO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 167,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. Aduro BioTech has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Aduro BioTech by 2,060.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aduro BioTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Aduro BioTech by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Aduro BioTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Aduro BioTech by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

