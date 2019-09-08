Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Hold Rating at KeyCorp

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMD. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.59.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 51,024,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,520,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 3.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $918,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,818,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $187,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,729,363 shares of company stock worth $56,688,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

