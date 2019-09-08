Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on A. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Agilent Technologies to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $283,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 139.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.28. 3,039,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $82.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

