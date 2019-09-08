AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,915,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 711,630 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment accounts for about 5.1% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $200,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,360,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,017 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 26,482,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,512,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,477 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 57.5% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 9,067,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,224 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,252,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040,190. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.27. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.69 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.70%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

