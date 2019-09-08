AI Doctor (AIDOC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $142,850.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, OKEx, Bit-Z and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. AI Doctor has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $142,850.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00038758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.78 or 0.04317158 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000126 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,295,272 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me.

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z, BCEX, CoinBene, Huobi, OKEx, Allcoin, BtcTrade.im and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

