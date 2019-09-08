Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $19,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 40.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 115,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,852,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,271,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,498,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 173,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,191,000 after buying an additional 135,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.71.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $225.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $232.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.81. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.