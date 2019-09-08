Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Alcoa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.23.

NYSE:AA opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $45.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,218,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,094,000 after purchasing an additional 296,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alcoa by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,704,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,053,000 after purchasing an additional 393,862 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,948,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,024,000 after purchasing an additional 549,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,823,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alcoa by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,694,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,664,000 after purchasing an additional 95,637 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

