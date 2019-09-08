Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,293 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 17,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,207,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,703,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,082,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,955,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,823,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,115 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,915,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,439 shares in the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Macquarie set a $226.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TH Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.92.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $176.69. 8,195,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,092,386. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $455.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.15.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.