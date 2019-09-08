All Sports (SOC) Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $5.60, $20.33 and $13.77. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $10.00 million and $773,593.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.44 or 0.04374371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports.

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

