Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research cut Allot Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Allot Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 18,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,693. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $261.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in Allot Communications by 41.4% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Allot Communications by 13.5% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Allot Communications by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 76,278 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Allot Communications by 62.1% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 965,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 370,167 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

