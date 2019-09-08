Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays set a $125.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

In other Allstate news, insider Mary Jane Fortin sold 9,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,018,444.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,131.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $228,351.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,836 shares of company stock worth $13,071,947 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Allstate by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 111,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after buying an additional 18,387 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Allstate by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 213,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.31. 951,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.93. Allstate has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $109.13.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

