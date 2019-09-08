Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Boosted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays set a $125.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,074. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $109.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.14 and its 200-day moving average is $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In other Allstate news, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 35,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $3,628,850.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,589,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $92,043.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,952.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,836 shares of company stock valued at $13,071,947 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

