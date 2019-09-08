Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,777,000 after acquiring an additional 729,400 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.31. 951,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,074. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $109.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.14 and a 200 day moving average of $98.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In other Allstate news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,278,381.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 35,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $3,628,850.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,589,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,836 shares of company stock valued at $13,071,947 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $125.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.