Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 543.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALNY traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.82. 541,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,133. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $113.55. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 848.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALNY. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.13.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.