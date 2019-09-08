Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $96.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALNY. ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.13.

ALNY opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $113.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 848.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 543.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,538,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 133,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

