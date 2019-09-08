Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Set at $1,450.00 by Bank of America

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been assigned a $1,450.00 price target by Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,373.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $5.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,206.32. The company had a trading volume of 869,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,272. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,184.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1,164.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

