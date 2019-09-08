AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UHAL. TheStreet raised shares of AMERCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMERCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of AMERCO stock traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $355.89. The stock had a trading volume of 53,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,135. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $316.00 and a 1 year high of $403.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.72.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by ($1.38). AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen sold 2,427 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.02, for a total value of $847,071.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,128.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AMERCO by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in AMERCO by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

